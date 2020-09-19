Seven Year Old Child Pepper Sprayed By Police Officer (Video)

SEVEN year old child pepper sprayed in the face by a Seattle police officer during continued BLM protests in the US.

As BLM protests continue to rage across the US, new footage has been released showing the aftermath of a seven year old child being pepper sprayed by a police officer.

A police accountability probe has deemed the move as “lawful and proper” however a video clip of the after math of the incident has gone viral leaving viewers shocked at the actions.

WARNING: This video may be distressing to some viewers

The video of the incident, which occurred in May, was only released on Friday by the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) after they found the officers actions to be justified and proper.

The young boy is seen in the video to be clearly in much pain and is seen screaming and crying while protestors and medic try to soothe him by pouring mil and water onto his face.

The resulting report from the OPA states that the case has been concluded and the officers actions have been deemed to be appropriate in the situation. According to the officer, they were attempting to move protestors away and one woman grabbed him screaming, “Don’t push me, you move back.”

The officer expresses that the spray was aimed at that protestor however she moved out the way and the young child was “inadvertently” hit with the substance.

The report states, “OPA cannot reach any conclusion other than the force used by [the officer] was lawful and proper,”

“Moreover, at the time of this incident, there was no section of the policy that caused directed pepper spraying to be improper simply because it inadvertently affected another individual in the immediate vicinity.”

However, a video taken in the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media resulting in more than 13,000 complaints to the OPA citing excessive force.

In addressing these complaints, the OPA report states, “OPA understands that this decision will be unpalatable to some and perhaps to many. This is understandable. In some respects, it is unpalatable to OPA,”

Andrew Myerberg, Director of the OPA, has expressed his sympathy toward the child identifying it as the hardest case he has had to deal with during his time as director.

As a result of the incident, Seattle City Council has passed a measure allowing for legal action in the future for victims of noxious spray during protests.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Seven Year Old Child Pepper Sprayed By Police Officer”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.