Scientists Warn Boris Johnson there is “NO ALTERNATIVE” to a Second Lockdown

Pubs and restaurants could be forced to shut in days as scientists warn the PM there is “no alternative” to a second lockdown.

Boris Johnson could soon impose a sharp two-week lockdown in the UK to act as a “circuit breaker” against Covid-19 and hopefully stop the rapid spread of the virus in its tracks. Scientists warned the PM of potentially hundreds of daily coronavirus deaths “within weeks” and said there was “no alternative” to a second national lockdown.

It comes as Mr Johnson warned that the recently applied “rule of six” could be ditched and suggested the Government might “intensify” coronavirus restrictions as early as Tuesday next week. To get the country through the winter, the UK could face up to six months of restrictions with “on-off” lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus as-and-when needed.

Yesterday the Prime Minister warned the country is just six weeks behind France and Spain – where the daily death toll rose to 239 this week and admitted a second wave was “inevitable”. The new approach could see periods of stricter measures including the closing of bars and restaurants and bans on all social contact between households with intervals of relaxation.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling led to the Government ordering the first national lockdown in March, has warned that new coronavirus restrictions will be needed “sooner rather than later” if the authorities are to prevent the disease surging again.

