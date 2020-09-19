Ryanair cancelling more flights this October! The budget carrier has now cut more flights expected to fly throughout the month of October due to abnormal and over the top restrictions for traveling.

The company has already reduced flights by 20% departing and arriving in September and October, due the lack of bookings and more COVID-19 regulations. Even though they have had to cut some flights, hopefully it means that the flights that are still ongoing will be 70% full. Making more sense for the company, as it is less trips and more people at once.

Due to the recent cancellations, customers have been disinterested in booking again, worried yet another flight will be rescheduled. The company have blamed the Irish government for this decline in bookings.

As Ireland have now made restrictions stricter, Ireland has more rates of coronavirus cases than Italy and Germany. These two countries have reopened their borders to EU travellers for a while now. Due to the country’s strict rules they can allow tourists, proving they also abide by the rules and regulations set in place.

It has been discussed that if the EU governments’ ´carelessness’ doesn’t stop, and they don’t allow air travel as normal then the schedule for the winter period will be similar to how it is now. Involving cutting many flights, and perhaps only flying a few times a month.

Airline stocks have dropped since they have released certain announcements. Many turning to websites like Trustpilot, Tripadvisor and more to place nasty, negative reviews and comments. With all the backlash they have received, the company cannot keep flights if there are below the minimum required number of people on their flights, as this is unaffordable.

