Meghan and Harry want $1 million speakers fee- but clients won’t pay it!

Clients are being ‘put off’ by Meghan and Harry’s $1 million speaker fee and are demanding massive discounts!

Details around the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes speaker deals were leaked to the media last week, revealing the million-dollar purse set for getting the pair to appear for speeches. However, the original fee may be slashed dramatically, by as much as 75 per cent, as clients have been ‘put off’ by the couples’ strict demands, claimes an events manager.

The international consultant said the Sussexes may be only able to charge a fee between €211,000 ($250,000) – €311,000 ($400,000), a massive drop but still a significant amount.

The consultant said it was “fascinating” that the pair’s list of demands for appearing at events are similar to those used by the British Royal family, despite their shock decision to step down as senior members in March this year, for more ‘freedom’ from royal protocols.

He went on to say “The pair are fascinating, uniquely experienced individuals, who have a wide reach, who would have been a huge draw to a live audience pre-COVID. So back then figures between the 750k and $1m mark seemed steep but possible.”

The Sussexes reportedly joined the Harry Walker Agency, a speakers’ bureau based in New York, in June. Oprah Winfrey, the Obamas and the Clintons are also signed up to the agency. Prince Harry was said to have been paid a six-figure sum to appear at a JP Morgan event in February where he spoke about the therapy he received following the death of his mum, Princess Diana.

