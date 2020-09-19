Kanye West’s Disturbing Tweets leave Fans Concerned

Kanye West is back on Twitter after sharing a bizarre video earlier this week of himself urinating on a Grammy award but this time his tweets are much more disturbing.

-- Advertisement --



The rapper left fans concerned for his safety after tweeting and deleting a message about being murdered and having his daughter North taken from him. The rapper tweeted to his daughter. image: Twitter

He continued: “WE’RE GOING TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS. JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE!”

West continued tweeting, sharing more of his complaints about the music industry. A few days ago he posted dozens of pages of his contract with Universal Music, along with his demands to be released from his recording deals. West’s main complaint is that many artists don’t own the masters to their music. This is something Taylor Swift has publicly spoken about since 2019.

Swift condemned industry executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta for essentially holding her music hostage, preventing her from performing any of her old songs after she left record label Big Machine. Despite Swift and West’s decade-long feud, West came to Swift’s defence today, vowing to personally get her masters back from Braun.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK,” he wrote. “SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND.” Tweeted record producer West.

Braun was West’s manager for many years, which is one of the reasons Swift was so distraught when he took control of her masters. “Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it,” Swift wrote on Tumblr at the time.

Many fans have weighed in on West’s vow to help Taylor get her masters back, calling it a “play for attention”.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Kanye West’s Disturbing Tweets leave Fans Concerned”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!