SUPPORT: Jose Chulvi meets local Fishing Guild members. Cormorants nest undisturbed in Javea.

JAVEA town hall questioned Environment ministry claims that tresmall trawling is damaging the seabed.

On the contrary, Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi maintained, the local fishing sector has always collaborated with all conservation measures. Javea: support over fishing!

Their knowledge of the marine depths had also been of key importance when deciding the correct positioning of mooring buoys for pleasure craft, he said.

Chulvi also countered Ministry claims that the cormorants inhabiting the municipality’s southern cliffs were affected by tresmall trawling, pointing to the increase in the number of nesting colonies over the last 20 years.

