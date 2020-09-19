Hospitality workers could be out of jobs again, meaning a major drop in the UK’s economy. Pubs, bars, restaurant and any leisure centres could all be going into another two-week lockdown.

As reported on previously by the Euro Weekly News, the United Kingdom may be facing another lockdown. It could be that schools and offices remain open, for students and workers however pubs, restaurants and leisure departments will be shut for another two-week quarantine.

Some PM’s have discussed their apprehension about closing down the nation’s schools again, as it effects so many. Not only the student’s education, but the parents having to look for childcare and possibly paying extra money for tutoring lessons.

The British government have been discussing this matter as the death tolls keep rising, and they do not want any more deaths, or positive cases. The announcement could be this coming week.

Boris Johnson has had many suggestions, and one that he should take on is the people telling her to do is urgently, as it will get worse. The best way to slow down the virus is by cutting the contact rates between people. If the British are not abiding by the rule of 6, then they are not just putting themselves at risk, but everyone around them.

With cases multiplying each week, the deadly virus is spreading rapidly. Schools have integrated back in, and with new rules and regulations very well. Whereas pubs, bars and restaurants are struggling to maintain the rules of, social distancing, masks and the rule of six. Leaving more people jobless.

Many places in England have already put in place some strict restrictions, and others are close to either having restrictions or being completely locked down. The ministers have been advised not to wait too long to put a lockdown in place, or their numbers will be as high as they were in March.

The Prime Minister is taking his time to decide what he will do next, as he still wants the economy to be open, they want to keep businesses open. All of this is completely understandable, but with that being said the death rates will never go down if they carry on with no solid restrictions in place.

