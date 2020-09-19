France Breaks its own Coronavirus Daily Record

French authorities have reported a massive 13,498 new infections for Saturday, breaking its own daily record for the maximum number of new cases since the country starting keeping records when the crisis started.

France surpasses its own coronavirus record.

In France, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now totals 428,696. Nearly 1,000 clusters are under investigation, of which 93 have been identified in the past 24 hours. The number of serious cases has increased to 571 from 535 the day before.

The most up-to-date figures released from the French public health authorities reveal 20,517 people have died from Covid-19 in the nation’s hospitals, with further 10,528 deaths in nursing homes. The overall death toll though remains impossible to estimate.

According to the latest updates, the past three days have seen a huge 43 per cent increase in the number of those hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms; the same period has seen the number of patients needing intensive care surge by 34 per cent. And the hospital death toll has increased by 17 per cent since the start of this week.

At the national level, new hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units for Covid-19 currently remain fairly moderate compared to the March-April period. But the intensification of the spread of the virus among the oldest age group raises fears of the continuation of hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks to come.

On Friday, the prefecture of Paris issued a press release, warning people to remain vigilant about using the barrier gestures in their daily life. Health Minister Olivier Veran then resumed his daily briefings on the pandemic Thursday afternoon. “The epidemic remains very active throughout France,” he said, stressing the need for people to avoid becoming negligent, and reinforcing limited contact, one of the primary factors cited in the continued spread of the virus.

“We are in a situation, especially in the regions that I have mentioned, where I can only ask you to redouble your efforts, particularly in reducing the number of people you see each day,” Veran said.

President Emmanuel Macron had some terse words for Minister Veran during a Thursday morning ministers’ meeting at the Elysee Palace. He had resisted Veran’s desire to impose tougher restrictions, and admonished his minister to “get back to him when he had done a better job.”

On Thursday, France also added the cities of Lyon and Nice as red zones in the country. New health measures will be imposed in the two municipalities to be unveiled over the weekend by health officials there. The cities come alongside Marseille, Bordeaux, and Guadaloupe, the French overseas territory, as those deemed high-risk.

Veran has vowed to continue to test, trace, and isolate those infected with the coronavirus. Testing has been made free in most cities and towns and is available without a prescription. Veran and the Health Ministry set a goal of ramping up testing to one million per week, which has been reached.

“We must learn to live alongside the virus for a few more months,” he said.

