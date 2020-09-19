Father accused of sexually abusing daughter, 5, faces up to 11 years in prison

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
PROSECUTION CALLS: The defendant will appear in counrt in Pontevedra next week. CREDIT: Wikimedia Commons

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked for 11 years in prison for a man accused of sexually abusing his 5-year -old daughter in Vigo.

According to the police reports, the events date back to 2017, on an undetermined date in June, when the defendant, “in order to obtain sexual satisfaction,” allegedly carried out a sexual act on the young child.

-- Advertisement --

In possession of “the full details”, the Prosecutor’s Office is calling for a sentence of 11 years in prison and the payment of 60,000 compensation to the girl.

It is also demanding an order prohibiting the defendant from approaching or communicating with the child for a period of 10 years after leaving prison, that 10 years probation be imposed, and that parental authority over the girl be withdrawn.

In addition, the office is calling for a penalty of disqualification to exercise rights of parental authority, guardianship, custody or foster care for a period of six years.


He will be tried on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 22 and 23) in the fifth section of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.





Previous articleUK Coronavirus Cases Increase 4,422 on Yesterday
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here