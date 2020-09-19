Father accused of sexually abusing daughter, 5, faces up to 11 years in prison

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked for 11 years in prison for a man accused of sexually abusing his 5-year -old daughter in Vigo.



According to the police reports, the events date back to 2017, on an undetermined date in June, when the defendant, “in order to obtain sexual satisfaction,” allegedly carried out a sexual act on the young child.

-- Advertisement --



In possession of “the full details”, the Prosecutor’s Office is calling for a sentence of 11 years in prison and the payment of 60,000 compensation to the girl.

It is also demanding an order prohibiting the defendant from approaching or communicating with the child for a period of 10 years after leaving prison, that 10 years probation be imposed, and that parental authority over the girl be withdrawn.

In addition, the office is calling for a penalty of disqualification to exercise rights of parental authority, guardianship, custody or foster care for a period of six years.

He will be tried on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 22 and 23) in the fifth section of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.