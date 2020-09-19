Dublin Facing Tighter Restrictions over Soaring Coronavirus Cases

Dublin woke up to further restrictions today as it battles against surging numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Irish premier Micheal Martin announced that from midnight the capital would move to risk level three of the Government’s blueprint plan to deal with the virus on Friday. He warned that without further “urgent and decisive action” there was a very real threat that Dublin could return to the worst days of the crisis.

The Garda’s Operation Fanacht in Dublin city and county recommenced at midnight with a high level of visibility of officers planned on foot, car and bike, to support the public health guidelines. The restrictions now in place are expected to last for the next three weeks.

Residents have been strongly advised not to travel outside the county for non-essential travel. People outside Dublin are also being advised not to travel into the county except for work, education or other essential purposes.

Level 3 restrictions in place

Dublin came under Level 3 restrictions of the Government’s Living with COVID plan from midnight last night. The restrictions, which have been enhanced with further steps due to the ongoing situation in the capital, will be in place for three weeks. It sees gathering numbers drop outdoors, with indoor gatherings not to go ahead. Pubs, restaurants and cafes that do not have outdoor seating will have to close.

Within Dublin, all organised indoor gatherings have been banned and outdoor gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 15 people. Religious services have been moved online and visits to care home facilities are suspended, with the exception of critical and compassionate circumstances. The number of people at weddings and funerals will be limited to 25 from Monday, but weddings taking place this weekend can have as many as 50 guests.

Arrivals into the Uk were accused of using the ‘Dublin dodge’ to circumvent’ the Uk’s quarantine restrictions recently.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all close under Level 3 while libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect. Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks will remain open though.

