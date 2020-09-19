British are now allowed to travel to twelve destinations without having the restrictions, so no 14-day quarantine.

There have been many countries lately that have been removed from the ‘green list’, but there are still twelve destinations that have no restrictions on UK arrivals, and another twelve destinations with limited restrictions.

Within Europe,

Denmark,

Germany,

Gibraltar,

Greece (going back to Scotland, you must self-isolate)

Greenland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Poland

San Marino

Slovakia

Sweden

Turkey

However, some of these destinations do have certain restrictions. This might mean filling out a form, or having to self-isolate after returning to specific parts of the UK. Some destinations may ask to perform a medical evaluation on you. Travellers that have been elsewhere 14 days prior to arrival in Gibraltar and not reporting this could face a very large fine.

Other places in Europe that you can visit with stricter restrictions include these;

Azores (you will be tested upon arrival, having to isolate for 12 hours until you have received the results)

Cyprus (tourists will need to provide a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before departing)

Faroe Islands (you can either self-isolate for 14 days or you can pay to have two COVID-19 tests done, one upon arrival and another 6 days later)

Iceland (again, you will have to pay to be tested upon arrival, then again after 6 days or you can remain quarantined for 14 days)

Jersey (you will have to fill out a questionnaire and if you have negative results for COVID-19 you can show those, be tested upon arrival, or you can quarantine)

Madeira (fill out a questionnaire, negative COVID_19 test or testing upon arrival)

Anguilla (it is difficult to holiday here, as you will be tested upon arrival, have to self-isolate and then also have a negative second test to be able to move around. Which is very pricey)

Antigua and Barbuda (you will have to have proof of a negative test, and then another test upon arrival)

Barbados (You are required to have two tests, one upon arrival and another 6 days after)

Bermuda (you must have proof of a negative test before you depart)

St Lucia (you must have a negative COVID-19 test as proof, and can only stay in approved resorts)

St Vincent and the Grenadines (you must have a pre-arrival questionnaire, a negative COVID-19 test, and have another test upon arrival)

A lot of these destinations still have some sort of restriction, and with the circumstances in the world right now, avoiding travel is most likely the safest option. British are now allowed to travel to twelve destinations whilst some country still haven’t opened up their borders yet. Also with all of the testing, and retesting it can become very expensive.

Thank you for reading this article, "British are now allowed to travel to twelve destinations".