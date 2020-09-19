Breaking News: Massive Fire and ‘Explosions’ at Leeds caravan park

A massive fire with ‘explosions’ heard has been reported from a caravan park in Leeds- the smoke can be seen billowing for miles.
Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Leeds caravan Storage in Kirkstall are struggling to tackle the blaze as a number of liquid gas cylinders have ‘exploded’ into the air.
Massive plumes of smoke can be seen for miles over parts of Leeds following the huge fire. It is understood that a total of five caravans at the caravan storage site, just off Redcote Lane in Kirkstall, have been engulfed in flames.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an ‘unknown number of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders were involved in the fire as well as residents reported hearing ‘explosions’. Crews from Moortown, Leeds and two from Hunslet Fire Station were sent to deal with the blaze. Some residents in nearby Armley said they heard loud explosions around an hour ago, with several reporting a strong smell of burning drifting across the Leeds to the Liverpool canal.
A massive fire devasted a caravan park in Malaga Spain recently.
Check back later for the latest updates on this developing story.