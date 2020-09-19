Breaking News: Mass Shootings in New York

Police in Rochester New York are at the scene of a mass shooting, early reports indicate many fatalities.

A police spokesman has confirmed that 16 people were shot at a backyard party, two of the victims, a man and a woman, have sadly died. The incident began just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when police were called to a shooting near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathering outside.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting are still scarce, and there is no word on the status of the shooter or shooters. The shooting happened in an up-market residential area in the northeast of the city. Video courtesy of Will Cleveland on Twitter

Heartbreaking. Friends and family just arrived at the north side of the scene. You can hear the anguish. #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/WHEnI0peVE

— Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) September 19, 2020

According to earlier initial reports, at least 13 people were believed to have been shot, including two people who died at the scene.

“Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue. There are fatalities,” police said in a brief statement. It said a press conference would be held at around 3:40 a.m. Distraught loved ones of people who were killed or injured in the shooting were gathering near the scene and at local hospitals. “Family members around me are crying and consoling each other,” journalist Tyler Brown said.

No arrests have been made. More details soon.