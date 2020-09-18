WHO issues warning of “alarming rates” of rise in infection across Europe and advises again any reduction in care or quarantine procedures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling the current coronavirus situation across Europe “Alarming” as the rate of cases grow exponentially.

A top official from the WHO has announced that the alarming rates of transmission are seeing weekly cases soar well in excess of this at the beginning of the global pandemic.

The WHO are calling this a “wake-up call” due to the rate of the increase with more than 300,000 confirmed new infections across the continent. These figures only represent one week of growth with a 10% rise in cases in the last fortnight.

“We have a very serious situation unfolding before us. Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March.” Stated the WHO’s regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge.

He continued, “This pandemic has taken so much from us in Europe: 4,893,614 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and 226,524 deaths.”

France and Spain have both topped the 10,00 new cases per day mark. On Thursday another 3,395 cases were reported with a death tally of 21 for a 24-hour period in the UK.

In the UK new local restrictions are in place in a number of regions including Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland, County Durham, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly.

The health minister in Italy announce an increase of 1,583 cases with 13 deaths and Germany clocked its single largest daily rate since April of 2,194.

Dr Kluge has warned all European nations that while some countries figures do not look as worrying compared to the height of the first wave of the pandemic, he advised against loosening up or reducing of isolation periods.

Furthermore, the WHO has advised that they feel they are witnessing COVID-19 fatigue which is seeing people take less care and be less responsible than they had been previously.

