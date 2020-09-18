Vera unveils packed programme of culture for autumn

VERA has unveiled a packed programme of culture for autumn featuring something for everyone.

Shows at Vera’s town theatre over the coming months go from contemporary-style flamenco and traditional Zarzuela light opera to dance, jazz, ancient Al-Andalus music, comedy and circus.

Culture councillor Maria Manuela Caparros promised a line-up appealing to “all tastes and ages, with the aim of it being a cultural and leisure alternative for residents and visitors.”

According to the councillor leisure and culture are “the best therapy for recovering confidence and normality.”

She stressed the programme is “an initiative completely adapted to the Covid-19 health circumstances”, and “with the necessary hygiene and social distancing measures in order that our auditorium is a totally safe space.”

