UK’s Top 5 CBD Brands to Try in 2020

The CBD industry is growing so fast in the UK; it’s almost unbelievable that cannabis was entirely illegal just a few years ago. Now, Cannabidiol supplement is available in many forms as a supplement and sold over the counter prescription-free.

Today the problem is no longer unavailability, but rather finding your perfect option out of the hundreds of brands/ products in the market. So, here are the top 5 CBD Oils in the UK today.

What is CBD Oil?

Firstly, CBD is one of over 80 cannabinoids found in cannabis. It is more abundant in hemp than marijuana, which is why hemp is often the go-to cannabis variety for CBD extraction. CBD does not have the “high” effect of THC (more abundant in marijuana than hemp).

CBD oil, therefore, is simply CBD that has been extracted from cannabis and infused into a carrier oil. Most popular oils used include hemp seed oil and coconut oil. Hemp seed oil, or simply hemp oil, is not the same as CBD oil. CBD can also be infused into other substances, including drinks, topical gels, gummies, chocolate, cakes, capsules and sprays.

Is CBD Oil Legal in The UK?

CBD products, including CBD oil, are legal in the UK so long as the TCH content is no more than 1 mg of THC per finished products. This THC limit is intended to ensure that CBD products do not get you high or interfere with your daily activities.

The UK’s 5 Best CBD Brands

1. CBD Shopy

CBD Shopy, an online retailer of high-quality CBD products that lists only the best, lab-tested brands, also has two CBD products of their own, they offer both CBD oil and CBD capsules in a full spectrum formulation through a partnership with one of the UK’s leading CBD manufacturers. Their CBD oil comes in two bottle sizes – 500mg and 1000mg – while their CBD capsules come in 600mg bottles.

Their products are created in a British ISO-certified facility and from organically-grown, non-GMO, European hemp. They use the CO 2 extraction method, so you know their products have no impurities. Besides, you can use the batch number on every bottle to look up the lab results. CBD Shopy’s CBD products are also vegan-friendly.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD

The brand offers a variety of products

Safe and organic products

Vegan-friendly CBD

Third-party lab tested

Value for money

542+ trustpilot reviews backing up the brand’s track record

2. ZenBears CBD Gummies

ZenBears a UK-made brand focusing on CBD gummies has been voted by several publications as the UK’s best CBD gummies. They are manufactured in Britain using organically grown hemp from the USA.

What’s more, the CBD used in ZenBears is extracted using the CO 2 extraction method, thus preserving the useful constituents of the plant. All THC is removed during extraction, this product is THC-free.

The gummies are also third-party lab tested and the lab report can be found online using the batch number on each bottle. They guarantee 20 mg of CBD per gummy and zero impurities.

ZenBears currently only has this single CBD product, which comes in jars of 30 bears each, making for a total of 600 mg of CBD.

Pros

ZenBears gummies are pharmaceutically coated with CBD rather than infused, which allows the CBD to be absorbed in your mouth, resulting in increased bioavailability.

Vegan-friendly

Hemp is grown using organic farming practices

Donates process to charity

Easy, tasty, fun way of consuming CBD on the go!

Cons

The brand only has CBD in the form of edible gummies

3. Jersey Hemp

Jersey Hemp is based in Jersey, the largest of the English Channel Islands and famously known for its fields of hemp in the past.

Their CBD Oil comprises 99.9% pure CBD isolate that has been diluted with organic hemp seed oil. You get to choose between isolate and full-spectrum CBD Oils in either of two CBD concentration – 5% and 10%.

The hemp used is grown organically in North America and Haier, Jersey. They don’t use any pesticides, fungicides or other agricultural chemicals, and the CBD is extracted using superficial CO 2 extraction.

Pros

You can choose between various concentrations of CBD

The brand offers both isolate and full-spectrum CBD Oil

Organically grown hemp

You can shop both online and in some stores across The UK

Cons

They only have products in the form of CBD oil

4. Grass & Co

Grass & Co takes a unique approach to CBD. It provides CBD Oil that’s enriched with complementary herbal ingredients for added taste. They do not extract their own CBD oil but have partnered with renown suppliers of organic CBD oil in the EU.

Their final products are lab-tested by an independent party. Besides, every batch comes with a unique number that you can use to find the certificates of analysis online.

Grass & Co has a wide range of products, including CBD hemp oil (500mg and 1000mg bottles), CBD hemp body oil, CBD balm, pillow spray, aromatherapy candle, bath salts, and summer CBD Kit.

Pros

A long list of products to choose from

Additional natural ingredients

Tasty CBD oil

A unique approach to CBD supplements

Cons

The manufacturer does not specify on the website whether they use isolate, broad, or full-spectrum CBD

They don’t readily disclose the identities of their CBD oil supplier on the website

5. FourFiveCBD

A baby of two professional rugby players, FourFiveCBD, is a brand name for a wide variety of CBD products, including CBD Oils, CBD Capsules, CBD Topicals, and CBD-infused Drinks. Their CBD oil is available in both infused and natural forms

FourFiveCBD’s products are intended to help professional athletes maintain an active lifestyle. Their products are tested by a third-party lab. Also, their extraction process is solid as they use the CO 2 method.

They source their ingredients from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and the Netherlands. Additionally, the manufacturer uses full-spectrum CBD.

Pros

Wide range of products and methods of administration

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

Cons

ForFiveCBD sources their hemp from many farmers and does not give a clear indication whether it’s grown organically

High cost per mg of CBD

Bottom Line

Every CBD brand has something uniquely special to their brand. Other than the obvious purity and safety considerations, your perfect fit ultimately depends on your personal needs. What form of CBD do you prefer, and in what concentration? How about the way it was grown and the extraction method? Lastly, you want value for your money.

This list should help you make a more informed decision in choosing the brand that best suits your CBD needs.