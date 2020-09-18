Teulada-Moraira: , Neutering campaign, cats will be neutered and returned to their colonies. Quality of life for Teulada-Moraira cats.

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall received a €1,601 allocation from the Diputacion provincial council to neuter local street cats, Teulada-Moraira: Neutering campaign.

As is now usual for Costa Blanca towns and cities, the cats will be trapped, taken to local vets where they will be neutered and then returned to their colonies in a campaign that continues until October 31.

Not only does this system gradually reduce the population of strays and the problems caused by unsterilised cats of both genders, but it improves the animals’ quality of life, Teulada-Moraira town hall explained.

Once trapped, each cat will also be treated for parasites and registered before returning it to its colony.

