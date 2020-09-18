Many areas of Spain are seeing an increased walking back through Phases with it continuing to see large areas of the population return to lockdown procedures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

In August, Euro Weekly News reported that, from 18th September, Spain would see a staggered walk back of the “New Normal” to tighter restrictions through the Phases to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave could be accurately contained.

Since that publication, despite being fervently denied by the government, we have seen restrictions across all major areas of the country. Lockdowns and quarantines have occurred in Spanish towns and regions including, the city of Lorca being moved back to Phase 1, Sayalonga asking its residents to voluntarily lockdown, Beniganim returning to lockdown (although that was later overturned), Castilla la-Mancha returning to lockdown, and a swathes of other “New Normal” freedoms being reneged on across the country.

As of yesterday, Madrid has announced that over this weekend, from 18th September, they will see even tighter restriction placed upon its residents to curb the spiking figures for the area which may include targeted lockdowns. Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has even agreed to meet the autonomous government in the area in an attempt to solidify a plan to protect the city and its people. It is hard to see with the ever-increasing numbers how this continued walk back of public freedoms will not end in some form of lockdown across many Spanish regions and the country.

In a time when businesses and the public are financially overloaded, with ever increasing job losses across all sectors, despite the best efforts of the entire country, this walk back in restrictions will be yet another blow to an already faltering economy.

Despite the previous story being branded “Fake News” across social media platforms, it is clear from all the evidence that a roll back in the previous freedoms allowed after the lockdown demonstrates the opposite. Whilst the Spanish government fervently denies a country wide lockdown will occur again, a lockdown in many autonomous regions could see the same result through multiple small actions.

With large areas of Spain in lockdown, countries all across Europe are seeing new lockdowns imposed as the lifting of restrictions has seen a spike in cases in many countries including France, Germany and the UK.

In a difficult time for all businesses, and the public, it is more important than ever that communities support one another and work together, wherever possible, to ensure the health and safety of the population.

