SAGE has dire predictions for the UK government as the estimate that COVID-19 could double over a 7 day period if immediate action is not taken.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the UK government’s scientific advisor panel for all thing’s national emergency related has warned that if action is not taken to control the spread, the UK could see its confirmed cases doubled as fast as ever 7 days.

-- Advertisement --



The SAGE panel is made up of 20 different participants at any one time. The panel is made up of some of the best and brightest that the UK has to offer from the fields of academia and scientific practice.

The panel is not employed by the government and does not work as part of the institution of government to ensure that their advice remains as impartial as possible at all times.

Today, they have warned the government that they need to take a firmer stance on the spread of coronavirus to prevent it spreading out of control across the UK. This spread could see the virus more than double its reach in only 7 days.

There has been no response from the government at this time however we will continue to bring you updates as the information becomes available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “SAGE has dire predictions for the UK government”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.