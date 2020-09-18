CHALLENGE: Ecoembes explains the importance and benefits of recycling. Take up the challenge in Teulada-Moraira.

MORAIRA awaits the arrival tomorrow of the Recycling Commando. Teulada-Moraira is one of 35 municipalities and three groups of municipalities (Mancomunidades) competing in the Recycling Challenge to see which achieves the biggest increase in their recycling figures.

The Recycling Commando will bring a message that explains the importance of recycling and its benefits to the environment through different educational and fun activities.

The Recycling Challenge is promoted by the regional government’s Environment and Climate Emergency department and the Ecoembes, the non-profit making organisation that coordinates recycling throughout Spain, with collaboration from Consorcio Mare, the consortium responsible for rubbish collection in the Marina Alta and Marina Baja.

The Recycling Commando visits Moraira tomorrow Friday, September 25, between 8am and 2pm. The street activities will be held at the Moraira market in the La Sort carpark behind La Senieta, while talks will be held inside the La Senieta building from 11am.

It will be Teulada’s turn next Wednesday, September 30, between 8am and 2pm with street activities in the Teulada market in Plaza del VI Centenario. Talks will be held in the Function Room at the town hall in Avenida de Santa Caterina 2.

Thank you for reading this article, “Recycling Challenge: The benefits”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, visit the Euro Weekly News website.