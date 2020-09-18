IFACH CLIMB: Social distancing impossible in the tunnel. Need to mask up in Calpe.

AS beaches empty, hiking and mountain walking come into their own. Calpe’s Peñon de Ifach (332 metres) has become so popular that the path to the top becomes overcrowded at weekends and social distancing is impossible.

Face masks are obligatory but as hikers enter the tunnel and the climb gets steeper, too many remove them, the health-conscious complained. They need to mask up in Calpe.

Aware of increasing Covid-19 outbreaks, they are asking the authorities to intervene and ensure that regulations are complied with.

