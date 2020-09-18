Multiple arrests after businessman threatened to hand over cash

National Police have arrested six men suspected of threatening a businessman in Fuerteventura to hand over thousands of euros.

THE detainees, aged between 25 and 46 and all with police records, face charges of extortion.

The arrests occurred after the police received a complaint from a businessman in Puerto del Rosario in June, claiming a number of people – all of whom were known to a relative – had demanded a large sum of money.

He said he had been threatened, and had paid a total amount of more than €5,000 up to four times.

The complainant added he then received a further call in August, demanding €6,000, which he refused, according to a statement from National Police.

This was allegedly followed by a series of telephone threats and damage caused both to property and to commercial establishments he owned.

During the police investigation, a total of six men and one minor were identified.

Eventually, officers were able to verify how two of those investigated – alleged heads of the network – had a “perfect knowledge of the victim’s properties, the result of exhaustive surveillance to which they had subjected him”.

All six are currently detained in Puerto del Rosario, while the minor has been placed at the disposal of the competent Judicial Authority.

