Modernisations at Cuevas del Almanzora indoor pool for greater efficiency

MODERNISATIONS at Cuevas del Almanzora’s indoor pool are aimed at greater efficiency and safety, the local council says.

The authority explained its Sport and Youth department has installed a practical turnstyle for access to the municipal facilities, which is complemented by a new software system which makes it possible to carrying out a range of tasks.

These include managing registers of members and applications for sports schools and invoicing.

Also making bookings for municipal sports facilities via a website and sending text messages to members to keep them updated on novelties or incidents.

Total investment in the changes is some €10,000, the local authority said.

“The opening of the municipal indoor pool a year ago now was a demand from residents which after a lot of effort was possible to make a reality”, commented Cuevas Sports councillor Miriam Quintana.

“Since the doors opened we have not stopped expanding and improving its facilities and services”, the councillor affirmed.

“We have got going gym halls and guided activities, we have extended the number of taught classes, we have adapted to demand the hours and days for the most requested activities, we now have an offer for all ages and preference, and we continue to listen to our residents in order to carry on incorporating or modifying what they need”, Quintana added.

“Now, as a response to the new situation, but also as part of the philosophy of not ceasing to improve and to be more efficient and safer, we have implemented this system which we hope will be as useful for internal management as for the service to our users.2

