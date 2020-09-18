Messi argument settled

THERE is no doubt that in today’s world a trademark is a very valuable thing but there has always been some question as to whether an individual, no matter how famous, can register their own name.

Now after nine years of trying the iconic footballer Lionel Messi has been told by the European Court of Justice that his registration is proper after dismissing appeals from Spanish cycling company Massi which claimed that there could be confusion and the European Union intellectual property office, EUIPO.