Lockdown Restrictions to be Tightenend in Lancashire

Lancashire is expected to be placed under tighter lockdown measures on Saturday say officials.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that Lancashire is to be the latest part of the UK to face strict coronavirus lockdown rules. Drastic new curbs to halt the spread of the virus will be introduced this weekend. The clampdown, and the tighter restriction measures, are expected to be announced by Matt Handcock today. Officials say the new rules will cover cities and towns including Preston, Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde, Chorley, Blackburn, Burnley and Rossendale.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told senior MPs from the county that he will announce the clampdown in the morning and the rules will come into force on Saturday. The coronavirus restrictions, similar to those being introduced in North East England, will cover the whole of Lancashire, although two-thirds of the seaside resort of Blackpool will be exempt. Health officials say there are four particular boroughs – Hyndburn, Preston, Burnley, and Blackburn with Darwen -that are among the 10 worst affected areas in England.

The restrictions will be slightly different however than the Northeast in that Lancashire’s new local rules are not expected to feature a 10 pm curfew for bars and pubs and a ban on people mixing with others outside their household. Last week, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, told LancsLive “we must not hesitate to bring in control measures swiftly” if the situation worsens. And yesterday he added his frustration to the current testing fiasco, saying the system is “reaching a breaking point”

Merseyside signalled last night that officials had been told to expect much tougher restrictions from today.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Lockdown Restrictions to be Tightened in Lancashire”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!