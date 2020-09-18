Just passing through Calpe

IFACH: A protected national park.

THE Peñon de Ifac national park’s board of governors countered Calpe town hall claims of squatters in the Casal d’Ifac.

The villa, bought by a previous regional government in 1999, is located inside the park. Restored at considerable expense for visiting dignitaries, it has never been occupied and is now in a state of disrepair.

The park board admitted that tramps occasionally broke in, spending a night there before moving on, but insisted there were no permanent squatters.

