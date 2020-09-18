Government advice for UK travellers post-Brexit

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
GUIDE: Government's tips for travellers post-Brexit. CREDIT: Wikipedia

The government has launched a campaign offering advice for UK travellers post-Brexit.

THE guide, published in print, online and on social media platforms, outlines the new rules which will come into force for trips to the European Union from January 1, 2021.

-- Advertisement --

Travel to the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein will change from the New Year, and the government is warning that passports and travel insurance must be checked in advance.

Travellers may not be allowed to visit most EU countries if their passport does not have both six months left until it expires and is less than 10 years old.

And purchasing “appropriate travel insurance” is recommended.


“You should always get appropriate travel insurance with healthcare cover before you go abroad,” states gov.uk.

“Your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) will be valid up to 31 December 2020.


“It’s particularly important you get travel insurance with the right cover if you have a pre-existing medical condition. This is because the EHIC scheme covers pre-existing conditions, while many travel insurance policies do not.”

Those planning to drive abroad may need extra documents from January 1.

In some countries, international driving permits may be required, and those taking their own vehicle might need a ‘green card’ or valid proof of insurance and a GB sticker.

Pet owners will not be able to use the existing pet passport scheme, and will have to switch to a different process for taking pets abroad, which takes four months.

Other warnings include the end of the guarantee of free mobile phone roaming throughout the EU, and a requirement to declare large sums of cash if it’s being taken between the UK and any other country.

More information can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/visit-europe-1-january-2021

Minister for the European neighbourhood, Wendy Morton said the campaign will “help British nationals prepare for visits to Europe by bringing together all the information they need to know in one place so they can plan in advance and get on with their trip”, reports Sky News.

According to the Office for National Statistics, UK residents made 67 million visits to EU countries in 2019.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.




Previous articleA matter of education
Next articleTeulada-Moraira: Neutering campaign
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here