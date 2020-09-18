Festival: Ojos Rojos

OJOS ROJOS: Mili Sanchez, Quico Moragues and Cristina de Maria-Tome. Month-long photography festival in Javea.

UNDETERRED by the Covid-19 crisis, the second edition of the Javea-based Ojos Rojos (Red Eyes) Festival has now begun. The event, which is organised by the Arteria Urbana collective, focuses on Spanish and Latin American photography and was inaugurated last week, continuing until October 24.

As well as showing the work of renowned and established photographers, Ojos Rojos also features the Marina Alta’s young up-and-coming talent, said Javea’s Culture councillor Quico Moragues who praised the organisers for overcoming this year’s “difficult” conditions and the Javea photography group AFX for its support.

Ojos Rojos curator Mili Sanchez revealed plans for the 13 events organised for Denia, Pedreguer and Valencia as well as Javea. The local exhibitions will be divided between the casa del Calle, the Centro de Artes Lambert, the Soler Blasco Museum, the Isabel Bilbao Gallery and the Cacus Club & Shop.

Another of the Ojos Rojos organisers Cristina de Maria-Tome outlined parallel activities that will include workshops and talks.Owing to Covid-19 restrictions on numbers, all live activities can be accessed online, she added.

