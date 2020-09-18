DUANES: Improvements to the existing parking area.

JAVEA town hall is sending €176,222 on improving the car park adjoining Avenida del Puerto in the Duanes district.

The town hall turned the plot of land into a parking area three years ago to decongest Duanes but is now levelling and tarmacking it, while adding a pavement and streetlights. Therefore, easier and safer parking in Javea.

Eight of the 150 parking places will be reserved for those with reduced mobility. In line with the town hall’s commitment to clean energy, there will be eight charging points for electric cars.

Work should be finished within two months, the town hall announced.

