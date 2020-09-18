Disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, stripped of CBE

Disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, has been stripped of his CBE from the Queen due his recent conviction for rape and sexual assault in the US earlier this year.

68-year-old Weinstein was convicted of the crimes six months ago for the sexual assault of Mimi Haleyi, his former production assistant. He was also convicted of the rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress.

Since allegations of Weinstein’s previous misconduct started to spread throughout the industry and made their way into the media, numerous women have come forward to confirm Weinstein’s disgraceful activities. Among these were a raft of famous actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman.

The claims from over 100 women fuelled the “Me Too’ movement calling out sexual abuse and harassment in the film industry.

Now, the Queen has decided to rescind the honour that was bestowed upon Weinstein in 2004, after a vote by the Honours Forfeiture Committee voted on the matter.

A notice that was published in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record stated, “The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

Harvey Weinstein not only received the CBE honour but also a wide range of other honours throughout his established career. A number of these have also been revoked following his conviction including France’s esteemed tribute, Legion of Honour.

This is the last in a spate of titles and honours that have been removed from Weinstein which had originally been awarded to him in 2004 for his service to British Film.

At the time of receiving the honour Weinstein said, “My life and my career have been greatly influenced and enriched by great British film-makers and authors and so I am especially honoured and humbled to be receiving the CBE.”

Weinstein now faces an extradition order to face five counts of sexual assault in the UK.

