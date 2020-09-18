Business rate holiday

SADIQ KHAN, Mayor of London in the company of many London based business owners has appealed to the British Government to extend the business rates holiday in order to try to cut the number of possible job losses that could occur.

With a spike in Covid-19 cases and street crackdowns expected shortly, Khan argues that there could be another 50,000 job losses if the holiday isn’t extended beyond next March.

-- Advertisement --



This plea was made as the Government deadline for applications concerning business rate reform arrived.