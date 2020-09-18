Breaking News – NYE cancelled in London

MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan has revealed there will be ‘no fireworks’ and ‘nothing happening’ on December 31, as the capital ‘can’t afford’ to have large crowds of people come together, as NYE is cancelled in London!

-- Advertisement --



He explains 2021 would instead be brought in by ‘something that people can enjoy in the comfort of their living rooms’ but refused to give any further details.

Speaking on this morning, Friday, September 18 he said: ‘I can tell you there will not be fireworks on New Year’s Eve this year like in previous years, we simply can’t afford to have the numbers of people who congregate on New Year’s Eve congregating’.

‘What we’re working on, we’re not in a position to explain what it is yet, but what we’re working on is something that people can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV.

‘As soon as we’ve managed to bottom that out I’ll be letting Londoners know and people across the country.’

When questioned on how he planned on keeping large crowds from heading into central London, the politician said there was simply going to be ‘nothing happening’. As NYE celebrations are cancelled out in public on the streets of London.

He said: ‘Well there will be nothing happening in town, we’re trying to avoid a reason for people to come in.’

London’s annual Winter Wonderland event in Hyde Park was also cancelled earlier in September due to the ongoing pandemic. In a statement, organisers said their team had worked ‘tirelessly’ to explore different options but ‘considering the size and scale of this event’, they could not make it work.