Arboleas local community raises handsome sum for defibrillators

ARBOLEAS local community has raised a handsome sum for defibrillators which will be for the benefit of the municipality.

Over the last two years, businesses, clubs, groups and private individuals have donated a grand total of €6,150 for the Arboleas Defibrillator Fund.

The Fundraising in Arboleas, Caring for Everyone (F.A.C.E.) charity closed down at the beginning of July 17 years after it was founded, but still had its responsibility acting as the bankers for the money to fulfill.

F.A.C.E. representative Gilly Elliott-Binns and her husband David officially presented Arboleas Mayor Cristobal Garcia Granados and Deputy Mayor Pepa Rodriguez with the cash raised at the Town Hall on September 17.

The council will use the donated money to purchase four defibrillators, one of which will be a mobile machine to be fitted inside an Arboleas police car.

A static defibrillator will be installed at the front of the Town Hall and will have its own security camera. It is not yet decided where the other two will go.

The cost of the four defibrillators including VAT adds up to more than €5,663. There will also have to be training on using the machines.

F.A.C.E. press contact Richard Tolman told the Euro Weekly News he believes eight people will need to be trained for each machine, which will cost €1,600.

Anyone interested in learning how to use them needs to start by contacting Maria Luisa Navarro Martinez of the Arboleas Local Police.

There will be a further expense of approximately €1,087 for materials for installing the machines at different localities.

Together this puts the overall cost at €8,350, or a shortfall of around €2,200.

Richard pointed out that Arboleas council does have a bank account for donations and says anyone interested in contributing should drop into the Town Hall or to Cajamar in the town.

All donations should be marked “for the defibrillator fund”.

Gilly Elliott-Binns and Beverly Nichols have worked hard on fundraising for the defibrillators for almost two years, and they have issued a big thank you to everyone who has made a contribution.