ALTEA FIESTAS: Won’t be like other years, Altea puts celebrations on hold! Altea fiestas muted to prevent outbreaks.

ALTEA town hall reminded the local population that the usual fiestas’ events involving crowds have been cancelled. The fiestas scheduled for September 25-29 were suspended to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus and a mayoral decree from Jaume Llinares announced that this applied to the round of lunches, dinners, celebrations and other social events that traditionally precede the fiestas.

“We are calling on people’s sense of responsibility, conscience and civic-mindedness to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Altea’s Fiestas’ councillor Marta Lloret. “We are asking people to be careful and comply with regional government’s regulations regarding maximum capacity, social distancing and face masks. ”Lloret pointed out that large gatherings could cause outbreaks.

“This has happened in other municipalities and we don’t want it to happen in Altea,” she said. Public Safety councillor, Miguel de la Hoz, pointed out that thanks to the town hall’s emphasis on controlling the pandemic in Alta, there have been no large outbreaks. “Now we are calling on citizens’ awareness and responsibility not to throw away all the resources and efforts of these last months,” De la Hoz said.

