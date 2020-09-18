ALMERIA’S most emblematic monuments and buildings turned red on Thursday to raise the alarm about the culture crisis.

The symbolic gesture was part of a nationwide “#Alerta Roja #Hacemosevents” initiative organised by the MUTE organisation representing people working in the sector to highlight the importance of culture in society and the crisis situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic and limitations on audience numbers at events.

Professionals from the provincial culture sector bathed in red light the Apolo and Cervantes theatres, the Doña Pakyta museum, the Clasijazz association and the areas surrounding Almeria city’s iconic Alcazaba fortification and the old Cable Ingles loading platform.

The gesture had the full support of Almeria city council.

“We all have a social responsibility towards culture, which is a basic foundation for the future of our society, from the educational, environmental, social, economic, and course cultural level”, commented the provincial capital’s Culture councillor Diego Cruz.

“Hence we have joined in on this day which is giving visibility to a sector which generates many jobs and which needs the collaboration of all the administrations”, Cruz added.

Very conscious of the impact of the Covid-induced economic crisis on the culture sector, Almeria council has at the suggestion of its Culture and Education department created within its City Economic and Social Reactivation Plan a programme which will allow nearly 50 artists and bands from different genres to perform live in the city this autumn.

It has also in collaboration with the Almeria provincial council developed the “Almeria Escena” programme on Interalmería TV, which gives artists the opportunity to exhibit their work live on municipal television.

This summer saw the celebration of more than 25 concerts in Almeria’s Plaza Vieja and at the fairground under the #culturasegura programme.

In line with health and safety regulations audiences had to be seated and socially distanced. Disinfectant gel was provided and temperature sensors.

Unfortunately, due to the rise in new Covid-19 cases in the province last month the concerts scheduled for the end of August had to be cancelled.

