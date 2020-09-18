Alfaz: Positive Covid-19 case

ALFAZ: Pupils quarantined after positive case. Instituto pupils quarantined.

TWENTY first-year pupils at Alfaz’s Instituto L’Arabi high school were quarantined after a class mate tested positive for Covid-19.

Families received letters informing them that the children needed to remain at home following established procedures until September 25.

The health centre would also contact families for PCR tests on pupils considered to have been in close contact with the positive case, they were told.

Parents were also advised to ring the designated telephone number if their child showed symptoms compatible with Covid-19.

Elsewhere in the Marina Baja, pupils from five classes in Benidorm primary schools are now totally or partially quarantined, as well as two classes at La Nucia’s Instituto.

