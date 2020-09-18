ALFAZ CLASSES: Pre-course meeting with teachers. A matter of education

ENROLMENT is now open for Alfaz’s informal courses for adults and children held in the Casa de Cultura.

Courses begin in October and include English, Spanish for foreigners, Norwegian and French but Art, Sculpture, Digital Photography, Computing and the traditional Tabalet y Dolçaina (Drum and Pipe).

Prices for the courses range between €20 and €32, depending on the pupil’s age and whether they are on the municipal Padron.

More information is available from the town hall. The La Lira Music School attached to the La Lira Music Society is also organising music and solfa classes.

More information is available from ‘escuela.liralfas@gmail.com’ or the ‘622 149 163’ WhatsApp number.

