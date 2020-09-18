30 students quarantined after positive case. Students and parents knew he had Covid-19 but his parents still allowed their child to attend class at a school in Massachusetts, USA.

The student remains unnamed however he attends a high school in Attleboro, Massachusetts. The student and parents knew he was suffering with coronavirus a few days before he was sent to class and still went, irresponsibly.

The nurse who treated the boy, said both parents knew and still made their child go to school. Around thirty students are in a two-week quarantine to keep an eye on whether or not some of the students show symptoms. Not only were the parents and student putting other people’s health at risk but they are also effecting the other students education.

School nurses analysed the seating charts in classes, cafeterias and the student’s bus. This is how they managed to determine who the thirty students were that had the highest risk of catching the virus, through protocol and rules and regulations the school has to abide by.

The mayor of Attleboro, Paul Heroux said “he believed the school would have some cases, but didn’t predict it would be on the first day”. This is pure irresponsibility from the parents as they are also putting other children and teachers in danger. The thirty students that are now in quarantine and possibly some teachers have now been impacted, first hand.

The school principal believed that the ‘contact tracing’ played a big part in identifying which students could be at risk. He explained how thirty students is a lot but if they didn’t use their protocols it would have been many more student in lockdown again, or not enough, which could have led to even more students being out into quarantine.

