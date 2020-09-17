Young man in ‘very serious’ condition after stabbing in Madrid

A 23-YEAR-OLD is in a ‘very serious’ condition after being stabbed last night (Wednesday, September 16) in the Moncloa district of Madrid.

THE young man was reportedly stabbed twice in the chest at around 10.30pm.

A member of the public called Emergencias Madrid, and when a medical team arrived on the scene, the victim was found to be a ‘very serious’ condition.

After being stabilised, he was transferred to a hospital in La Paz.

No further information surrounding the circumstances has been revealed as yet, and an investigation has been launched by the National Police.

The central area of Madrid has seen several serious incidents in the last few weeks.

At the weekend, a good Samaritan was stabbed in the neck as he tried to stop a woman being attacked by her ex-partner. The aggressor was quickly arrested in the Carabanchel area.

And just days ago, the Guardia Civil arrested two brothers in Arroyomolinos, accused of ramming their sister’s car after a chase, and killing her.

According to sources, the victim was travelling with her husband and two daughters, when their vehicle was ‘pursued and hit by the other,’ forcing the victim’s car into a lamppost.

The woman died of her injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the ‘violent act,’ though it is rumoured it could have been a ‘settling of accounts.’

There was a further fatal accident in the La Moraleja area, in which a young man was struck by a car, dragged for several metres, and lay dying in front of his friends.

Madrid emergency services could not do anything to save his life, as firefighters pulled the victim’s body from underneath the car, in what witnesses described as “dramatic scenes.”

