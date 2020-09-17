There will be more unseasonal heat in the UK over the weekend as hot temperatures continue.

The MET office has forecast that over a “limited” three-day heatwave, the unseasonal September warm weather will continue with highs of 24C for the next few days as summer just refuses to depart. However, at the same time, it also warned of “cold spells” from October 1 to October 15.

Temperatures soared across southern parts of the country earlier this week, including hitting 31.3C at Frittenden in Kent on Tuesday. Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said the mercury level reached 26.8C at Hurn in Dorset, near Bournemouth Airport, on Wednesday.

The MET offices long-range forecast said: “Confidence remains low for this period. It seems likely that there could be changeable conditions with alternating periods of relatively settled weather, bringing an increased risk of mist and fog in the morning, and more unsettled conditions.

“The best of any settled spells will be in the south and there is a signal that these could become more prolonged during early October. Overall, temperatures are expected to be around or slightly above the normal. However, variations are to be expected as a result of the shifting weather systems, giving the potential for both warm and cold spells.” The Met Office added temperatures will turn “rather cold” in northern regions from next week. It said: “Any isolated mist and fog patches each morning quickly clearing. Less breezy but still a chance of showers in the south.

Deputy Chief Met Office Meteorologist, Chris Tubbs, said: “Thursday and Friday will be fine and dry for most as high pressure remains close to the UK. “Whilst it’ll be cooler for northern areas with temperatures close to normal and the chance of frost in rural spots overnight, it’ll stay warm in southern and eastern parts of the UK with temperatures staying in the low to mid-20sC into the weekend.”

A high-pressure system will also be pushed towards southern areas of the UK during the beginning of next month, meaning there will be “a fair amount of sunshine” according to Netweather. Temperatures will also be 2C above average during October, forecasters claim. Only a month ago the MET office was issuing Yellow alerts for the UK.

