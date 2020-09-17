Trump Said ‘Herd Mentality’ Could End Coronavirus

President Trump said on national TV that “herd mentality” could make the coronavirus disappear with or without the vaccine but doctors and specialists disagree.

Trump participated in a 90minute town hall in Pennsylvania, hosted by ABC News, and assured that the virus will somehow disappear even if the vaccine is not ready. He gave credit to the “herd mentality” and “herd immunity” to end the coronavirus fight.

He also said that the United States is “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus but specialists completely disagree.

The conversation between ABC News’ Chief and Trump focused on virus development. Anchor George Stephanopoulos, the chief, asked Trump if the virus “would go away without the vaccine?” and he responded: “Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away –“. And then added: “And you’ll develop, you’ll develop herd — like a herd mentality. It’s going to be — it’s going to be herd developed – and that’s going to happen. That will all happen,”.

What is “Herd immunity”? Is a theory that thinks the virus is eradicated only after a high percentage of the population is infected, limiting its ability to spread. Then, the “herd mentality” when the virus acts in ways that are emotional more than rational.

“Death toll would be enormous if the country attempted herd immunity”, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.