The situation is “Tense Calm” at the Torrevieja Hospital

During a weekly meeting between local officials of Los Montesinos and Torrevieja Hospital, the current situation has been described a “tense calm”.

AFTER the summer of pandemics, lockdowns, restrictions and PCR tests, the situation at the Torrevieja Hospital has hardly had chance to calm down.

However, they are remaining vigilant and prepared, with all the necessary means to deal with any critical new situations that pop up.

The meeting with the hospital was a way for Los Montesinos officials to learn more about the evolution of the health situation.

Currently, the Vega Baja region have suffered multiple outbreaks derived from leisure and social gatherings, the hospital warned local officials that these kinds of encounters must be avoided, unless they can be done so safely.

Many specific Covid officials have been appointed in educational centres, schools and at medical offices.

These have been operating for better coordination in the face of possible positive cases and give a quick response.

The hospital has described the situation as “tense calm”.

Torrevieja Hospital have made it clear, not just at this meeting but in press release, that it is important for residents to use the phone or the app in order to avoid in-person visits to the hospital or other local health facilities, where possible.

They have reinforced this by adding an additional telephone line: 965721114 along with the existing one: 965721640.

Vaccinations for GRIPE, not the coronavirus, are being made available for the elderly, essential workers and residents with chronic diseases, and will begin in mid-October.

The Los Montesinos officials and Torrevieja Hospital have made it clear that they implore residents to adopt the recommended sanitary measures and abide by government restrictions.

