Talks of UK heading for two-week national lockdown rubbished by minister

A UK government minister has rubbished talks that the country is heading for a two-week national lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



SUGGESTIONS that a two-week lockdown is heading for the whole of the UK have been dismissed by Edgar Argar, a minister in the Department of Health and Social Care.

He scoffs at claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being advised to take the extreme action due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

Argar said, “It’s not something that I’ve heard about, I know there’s speculation in the press today.

“But it’s not something I’ve seen within the department.

“The prime minister has been very clear about this, he doesn’t want to see another national lockdown.

“He wants to see people abiding by the regulations and making the local lockdowns work and get that infection rate down.”

Rumours of the potential lockdown started to circulate after a former WHO director, claimed that England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty was recommending the two-week lockdown.

Anthony Costello, who worked in the maternal, child and adolescent health department of the World Health Organisation, took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming, “I’m hearing from a well-connected person that government now thinks, in absence of testing, there are 38,000 infections per day.

“Chris Whitty is advising PM for a two week national lockdown.”

However, in an interview this morning, Edgar Argar stated, “we are guided by the science but we’re not necessarily guided by the speculation in the press.

“It’s not something I’ve heard from Chris.

“And it’s something the prime minister clearly doesn’t want to see.”

After making gatherings of more than six people illegal in England as part of Covid-19 safety measures, Boris Johnson tried to clear up some confusion this morning, September 17.

The Prime Minister stated, “members of the public should not report neighbours who breach the “rule of six” unless they are having “Animal Parties” with “hot tubs and so forth”

Health minister Edward Argar also tried to clear up comments made by the Prime Minister about when children should be sent home from school.

“If someone has symptoms, child, adult, teacher, they should go home, follow the rules,” the minister commented.

We will continue to update you as more news comes in.

Thank you for reading “Talks of UK heading for two-week national lockdown rubbished by minister”, for more National and International news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.