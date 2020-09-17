SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has announced 11,291 new infections this Thursday and has added 162 deaths to the official count.

In total, 625,651 people have been infected and 30,405 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data provided by Health.

Madrid accumulates 34 per cent of new infections and 17 per cent of hospitalisations.

The Community has notified 4,902 new cases of coronavirus this Thursday, of which 1,301 correspond to the last 24 hours, while the deaths are 30.

In the first public statements after the controversy over the communication disaster of the Community about the measures that will be taken from the weekend to control the health crisis, the regional vice president, Ignacio Aguado, has stated: “that the situation is not going well in Madrid”.

Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, Regional Minister of Health, added that he is working “on a proposal to restrict mobility and reduce activity in areas with greater transmission of the virus”, which will be announced tomorrow, Friday, September 18.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, had previously referred to the epidemiological situation in Madrid: “You have to do whatever it takes,” he explained.

In Castilla y León, the Board has once again confined the health area that includes the municipalities of Íscar and Pedrajas de San Esteban due to the increase in infections. Spain is not the only country in Europe that worries the WHO.

“We are facing a very serious situation. The new weekly cases in the continent already exceed those that were registered during the first peak of the pandemic. Last week there were more than 300,000 infected ”, explained the regional director of the organization, Hans Kluge.

