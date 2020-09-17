Slippery zebras eliminated

NON-SLIP: Zebra crossing made safe.

ZEBRA crossings in the town centre are being made safer, particularly those on steep roads.

Many have several layers of paint, making them slippery during wet weather, and municipal employees are currently stripping these off.

Once down to the asphalt, they will be repainted with the additional of a layer non-slip gravel between both coats.

Work is expected to take a month to complete and will cost an estimated €28,846.

