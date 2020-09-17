SKODA’s all-electric ENYAQ iV gives drivers the feel good factor

BY launching its brand-new ENYAQ iV, SKODA is taking the next systematic step in the implementation of its E-Mobility strategy. The all-electric SUV is the Czech car manufacturer’s first production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform.

The all-electric ENYVAQ iV boasts an all-new drive concept, exploiting the possibilities that Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform has to offer. The MEB consists of what is known as the skateboard platform, in which the battery is incorporated into the floor to save space.

Three battery sizes, five power outputs ranging from 109 to 225 kW and rear- or all-wheel drive cater to many different requirements and uses. With ranges of up to 510 km in the WLTP cycle, the all-electric ENYAQ iV is an ideal everyday companion.

New assistance systems include Travel Assist, which now has even more functions, as well as remote-controlled and trained parking. The ENYAQ iV’s design language is emotive, powerful and dynamic. The new SUV is characterised by perfect proportions and extraordinary spaciousness.

As optional extras, the illuminated Crystal Face – which comes with an animated Coming/Leaving Home function – and full LED Matrix headlights adorn the striking front sporting the large SKODA grille. The full LED taillights include dynamic indicators and also have an animated Coming/Leaving Home function.

New Design Selections replace the classic trim levels and set new standards for the interior. Each Design Selection put together by SKODA material concept designers, provides a tasteful interior with an exceptional feelgood factor and features natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials. A new, clearer structure of the choices available makes it quick and easy to customise the vehicle to suit the owner’s taste.

At 13 inches, the all-electric ENYAQ iV’s central screen is larger than in any other SKODA. What’s more, the new SUV is always online and cleverly connected. Battery charging and the interior’s air conditioning can be conveniently controlled remotely via the SKODA Connect app.

The MySKODA power pass ensures owners can easily and conveniently recharge their vehicles at most of the charging points in the European Union using just a single card. In addition, SKODA is also involved in building the Ionity quick-charging network throughout Europe.

