Safe beach plan worked well on the Costa Almeria, says Junta delegate

THE regional government’s safe beach plan worked well on the Costa Almeria this summer, says Junta de Ándalucia delegate Maribel Sanchez.

Commenting during a visit to Vera on Wednesday, Maribel Sanchez claimed the initiative aimed at mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic had “accomplished its double objectives of providing safety on the coast and of generating employment.”

It had she said “provided certainly as much for residents of the 13 coastal localities as for the tourists who have opted for our coast as a holiday destination.

A statement from the delegate details that Vera had 44 of the 660 beach monitors the Junta took on this summer for Almeria to ensure beachgoers and bathers complied with all the rules and regulations to prevent Covid-19 infections.

This represented an investment of €55,500 in equipment, including a pick-up truck and two quad bikes, of the €1.2 million allocated to the whole province.

Sanchez made a point of thanking the local authorities, Civil Protection and lifeguard teams and Local Police for all their efforts this summer.

She said they had been “essential for making the plan a success.”

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco said he was equally as grateful to the regional government for its support in what he described as “a complicated summer.”

He maintained that “thanks to the Junta de Andalucia’s plan it has gone by without incidents and with relative normality despite the pandemic.”

Sanchez also dropped by Cuevas del Almanzora, where she had a meeting with local Mayor Antonio Fernandez to discuss the summer season.

Cuevas had 30 Junta beach monitors helping to keep the coastline free of Covid-19 and €53,888 worth of equipment.

The local authority got a pick-up, a tower for lifeguards, a jet-ski and 18 walkways.

The Junta delegate took the opportunity to comment on Junta projects currently underway in Cuevas, notably the €1.7 million investment in the reconstruction works on the channelling at the mouth of the River Almanzora following the damage caused by last autumn’s violent storms.

