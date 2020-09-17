Roman remains restoration project given the go-ahead in Murcia

A restoration project to preserve the Roman remains of the Monteagudo Visitor Centre in Murcia has been given the go-ahead.

THE project, which will also look at turning the Roman remains site into a museum, is to receive an investment of €54,294.

Phase one for the plans were announced yesterday, September 16, by First Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Public Works, Mario Gómez.

The project is set to take two-months when works begin and has been drawn up by a multidisciplinary team from within Murcia City Council.

An outline of the project has been stated with the series of actions aimed at the conservation, protection and enhancement of the archaeological remains located within the open space of the Visitor Centre of the Plaza de San Cayetano, in Monteagudo.

After getting approval to carry out these works by the Governing Board, the excavation will be carried out on the Roman remains which date back to the 1st century AD.

The remains have been protected as part of the open space of the Visitor Centre, another under the Cuesta de San Cayetano streets and a third outside the Church of San Cayetano.

This protection means that visitors will get to enjoy them within the exhibition discourse of the Visitor Centre, through their rediscovery, restoration and through the subsequent museum.

