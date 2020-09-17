REPAVED: Mayor Ana Pastor inspects the La Fossa promenade. Rebuilding La Fossa’s, the final repairs underway in Calpe.

COASTAL authority Costas has begun fixing the low walls separating the La Fossa promenade from the beach. Meanwhile, the town hall is repairing the promenade paving that was damaged by last January’s storms and is also replacing the railings on the Plaza Colon promenade.

The €118,383 project was halted during the July and August tourist season and should be completed by October. Under ordinary circumstances work would have begun much sooner, but the town hall was not able to put projects out to tender, or award contracts, during the Covid-19 State of Alarm, Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala explained.

