Raising awareness and protecting female victims of trafficking

Orihuela on the Costa Blanca has launched a guide to raise awareness and protect female victims of trafficking.

‘Cómo Te Trata’ (How you Treat) as the latest initiative in Orihuela designed to improve equality.

Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, presented the guide today, and said it has been together in compliance with the State Pact against Gender Violence, the Municipal Ordinance on Equality between women and men and the Plan for Equality of Citizenship 2018-2021.

“We have started this information campaign to (raise awareness) for the whole population about what trafficking is, its types, how to detect it, what are the new forms of recruitment and what resources are available in this regard in the Vega Baja.”

In 2019, Orihuela Council joined the “Network of Municipalities Free of Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation”.

“For this reason this guide has been published as a means to expose this form of exploitation and violence against women that is perpetuated in the 21st Century under forms such as sexual exploitation, forced labour, marriage enforcement and illegal trafficking of organs, among others,” said Baldó.

He also highlighted the “commitment of this municipal area to make visible, raise awareness and prevent any form of violence against women”.

“Our goal is to contribute, through knowledge, to preserve the right to life, integrity, dignity and freedom of persons, (and create) a municipality free of trafficking and prostitution.”

Visit http://www.orihuela.es/ to find out more.

According to the European Commission, Spain is for the most part a destination for victims, mainly from Eastern Europe (mainly Romania), Africa (mainly Nigeria), Asia (mainly China) and South America (mainly Paraguay), as well as for transit to other destinations, chiefly European countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

The modus operandi of the groups linked to this criminal activity is basically structured around three processes: recruitment, transfer and exploitation.

“Human trafficking is an activity which is linked worldwide to transnational organised crime, and in this Spain is no exception. However, the trend observed in recent years is toward a larger number of women entrapped and exploited in Spain, in what is known as internal trafficking.

The figures for human trafficking and its connection with criminal groups and organisations in Spain remain similar in recent years,” states the EC.

